Hundreds of county employees volunteer for homeless count

County social workers Lisa Lawrence and Christianne Knoop talk to Rahid, who is homeless. Village News/Courtesy photo

José A. Álvarez

County of San Diego Communications Office

It's around 4 a.m. and it's cold outside.

On the corner of 30th St. and University Ave. in North Park a man is walking with his bike in tow. He stops to talk to Lisa Lawrence and Christianne Knoop, two county employees with Health and Human Services Agency Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities who are volunteering in the annual homeless count.

He agrees to answer a short questionnaire and gets socks, masks and a $10 gift card to 7-Eleven in return. Starbucks gift cards were also provided.

His name is Rahid....