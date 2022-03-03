Knights of Columbus Fish Fry resumes

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Knights of Columbus Fish Fry returns after two years. The event, which occurs each Friday during Lent, is held at St. Peter's Parish Hall located at 450 South Stage Coach Lane. All are welcome to enjoy fish, shrimp, fries, salad and drinks from 5 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday.

The cost is $12 for fried fish, $15 for baked salmon and veggies; a child’s plate is $6 and the fried fish and shrimp combo or shrimp plate is $15. Tickets are available at the door.

Proceeds from the Fish Fry will be directed to the various community activities supported by the Knights of Columbus including the Boys and Girls Club, REINS, Hope Clinic for Women and St. Peter’s School. The Fish Fry is an opportunity for fellowship, and family gatherings while enjoying delicious food.

Submitted by Fallbrook Knights of Columbus.