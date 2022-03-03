Palomar College reopens all locations for in-person instruction and services

The return to campus on Tuesday, Feb. 22, took place with precautions to limit the risks of COVID-19 exposure. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College reopened its main campus in San Marcos and education centers in Escondido, Rancho Bernardo and Fallbrook on Tuesday, Feb. 22, as part of a plan to safely transition face-to-face courses that were temporarily taught online, back to the classroom.

The spring semester began Jan. 31 with most classes in a virtual format due to the regional impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The transition to in-person learning and student services also included the college's faculty and staff resuming on-site work.

"I'm very proud of our leadership team and the interdepa...