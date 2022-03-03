Pros and cons when considering open-concept homes

Before diving head first into a new home purchase or a big renovation to realize an open-concept dream, consider the pros and cons of this type of setup. Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – Open-concept homes have become increasingly popular in recent years. An open-concept home is one in which the rooms flow into one another with limited obstruction from walls or other barriers. According to the National Association of Home Builders, 84% of new single-family homes have fully or partially open layouts.

While they may seem like a new trend, open floor plans are anything but. Early American homes featured open, often one- or two-room units built around the central kitchen/hearth. This maximized warmth and functionality. Homes evolved as incomes grew, and soon homes...