Republican Women of California to hear about MAVEN

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California’s guest speaker for Friday, March 11 will be Brett Krunkle, founder and president of MAVEN, a movement to educate junior high, high school and college students.

The meeting will take place at the historic Mission Theater, 231 North Main. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Meeting is from 10-11:30 a.m. Cost is $10. RSVP no later than Monday, March 7, to [email protected]

Submitted by Republican Women of California.

