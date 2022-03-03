'Catch Me if You Can' is filled with exciting talent

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Grab a First-Class ticket aboard San Diego Musical Theatre's new show, "Catch Me If You Can." You'll need to strap on your seat belts and prepare for takeoff because SDMT has a sky-high hit on their hands!

The play follows Steven Spielberg's movie which kind of followed the real-life tale as written in Frank W. Abagnale, Jr's captivating biography. Now 73, and a fraud specialist working with the FBI, it is his younger daring days that are put to song by lyricist Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman who also added the music from the captiva...