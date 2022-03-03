Dinner theater murder mystery offered at Firehouse Que & Brew

FALLBROOK – Firehouse Que & Brew and Curtain Call Company are providing an evening of fun for Fallbrook. "The Honeymoon from Hell" will be performed March 6, 7, 13 and 14, starting at 6 p.m.

Firehouse Que & Brew will offer a three course meal, and Curtain Call Company will provide the hilarious murder mystery.

Everyone should dress in their best "cruise attire" and step aboard the SS Amore with their captain Giovanni de la Robbia, "the happy guy." Chef Freida will offer a choice of a beef, chicken or vegan dinner and a special surprise dessert. Cruise director Gina will try her best to smooth out some of the "little problems" that happen on board, but she will have a hard time figuring out how to "smooth out" a murder on board. That's where the audience comes in.

The audience will be asked to study the clues, interrogate the suspects, and vote for "who done it." Just like being on a jury, each table must come to a unanimous decision, however, this is much more fun than regular jury duty, and they get to eat dinner, and maybe even have some adult beverages.

Tickets are available at Firehouse Brew & Que or at curtaincallcompany.com. Seating is limited, and there will not be any tickets sold at the door. These events usually sell out.

For more information contact producer/director Mary Fry at 760-468-6302, or Firehouse Que & Brew at 760-645-3729.

Submitted by Curtain Call Company.