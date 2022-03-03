Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Inaugural 'Celebrate! Holidays & Family Traditions' art competition winners announced

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:50pm



2-Dimensional category

First Place: “Fourth of July at the Beach” – Dunya Shaw, Fallbrook

Second Place: “Fishing with Dad on a Blue Sky Day” – Teresa Mendelson, Fallbrook

Third Place: “Christmas Morning” – Cherie Burris, Redlands

3-Dimensional category

First Place: “Christmas White Elephant” – Gayle Bamber, Fallbrook

Second Place: “Be Mine!...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/05/2022 13:08