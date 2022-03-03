Inaugural 'Celebrate! Holidays & Family Traditions' art competition winners announced
Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:50pm
2-Dimensional category
First Place: “Fourth of July at the Beach” – Dunya Shaw, Fallbrook
Second Place: “Fishing with Dad on a Blue Sky Day” – Teresa Mendelson, Fallbrook
Third Place: “Christmas Morning” – Cherie Burris, Redlands
3-Dimensional category
First Place: “Christmas White Elephant” – Gayle Bamber, Fallbrook
Second Place: “Be Mine!...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)