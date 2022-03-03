Like nothing you've ever heard before: 'Acoustic Eidolon' in concert.
Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:18pm
FALLBROOK – The international duo "Acoustic Eidolon" is a tour-de-force of acoustic music, and area residents are in for a special treat when Fallbrook Music Society presents these superb musicians on stage Thursday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. Described as "World Music for the Soul," featuring Joe Scott on double neck guitjo, and Hannah Alkire on cello, these intriguing artists have captivated audiences throughout the world.
The married couple, who hail from Colorado, bring their signature "new acoustic" sound and boundless possibilities in blending Celtic, Americana, World and Flamenco music...
