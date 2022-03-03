Newcomers to hear from gardening pro

FALLBROOK – Making new friends and exploring local resources and entertainment are key to feeling at home when someone moves to a new area. Newcomers to Fallbrook, De Luz, or Bonsall within the past three years can enjoy all these benefits in a warm and friendly atmosphere when they join the Fallbrook Newcomers Club.

Fallbrook Newcomers Club provides helpful information, promotes local business and charities, and provides countless opportunities for fun and friendship through various activities, events and outings. Each month, an engaging speaker informs and entertains members interested...