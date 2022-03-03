Pala Casino presents Trace Adkins, The Clairvoyants and Ann Wilson of Heart

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce the upcoming entertainment lineup, featuring iconic artists and entertainers, including Trace Adkins, The Clairvoyants, and Ann Wilson of Heart, and more. The impressive lineup of events will be held at both the indoor Events Center and the outdoor Starlight Theater, with tickets on sale now for all events.

Upcoming schedule of shows

Village People, Events Center, Friday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

Grand Funk Railroad with Jefferson Starship, Events Center, Friday, March 18 at 8 p.m.

The Clairvoyants (from America’s Got Talent), Events Center, Friday, May 6 at 8 p.m.

Ann Wilson of Heart, Events Center, Saturday, May 7 at 8 p.m.

Gerardo Ortiz, Starlight Theater, Sunday, May 8 at 6 p.m.

Trace Adkins (The Way I Wanna Go Tour), Starlight Theater, Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

Pedro Fernandez, Starlight Theater, Sunday, May 22 at 6 p.m.

Kool & The Gang, Starlight Theater, Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, http://www.palacasino.com and 1-877-WIN-PALA (1-877-946-7252). Tickets are also available at http://www.etix.com and 1-800-514-3849.

All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting: http://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment/.

Pala Casino is still committed to Playing It Safe. All shows continue to have increased cleaning, sanitizer stations, as well as masks and gloves available upon request. For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, please visit: http://www.palacasino.com/.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.