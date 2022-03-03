Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley helps repurpose for a purpose

The Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley ReStore Design Center, open to the public at 28410 Vincent Moraga Drive in Temecula, sells new and gently used home improvement and furnishing items donated to the nonprofit. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Diane A. Rhodes

Special to Village News

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley has served families in southwest Riverside County for more than 30 years. The affiliate improves living conditions by building and providing affordable homeownership opportunities and through a variety of other housing programs that include critical home repair, minor repair, neighborhood revitalization and education.

In 2008 and 2009, it opened two ReStore retail outlets that also improve living conditions by providing home improvement items and furnishings at a fraction of retail value. Additionally, the Temecula...