Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley helps repurpose for a purpose
Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:15pm
Diane A. Rhodes
Special to Village News
Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley has served families in southwest Riverside County for more than 30 years. The affiliate improves living conditions by building and providing affordable homeownership opportunities and through a variety of other housing programs that include critical home repair, minor repair, neighborhood revitalization and education.
In 2008 and 2009, it opened two ReStore retail outlets that also improve living conditions by providing home improvement items and furnishings at a fraction of retail value. Additionally, the Temecula...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)