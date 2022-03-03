Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Seizures – uncontrolled electricity

Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

When a seizure takes place, there is actual electrical activity occurring in the brain. A seizure can go unnoticed, but we are more familiar with the type that results in unconsciousness and convulsions. The body suddenly starts to shake uncontrollably. They last between 30 seconds and two minutes.

For some people, this can be an isolated incidence, but for others seizures can come and go. Epilepsy is the term for the condition when seizures keep coming back. Luckily, less than one in 10 people who have had a seizure actually have epil...