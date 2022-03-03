It's time to fertilize rose bushes
Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:15pm
Frank Brines
Master Consulting Rosarian
Boy, has it been crazy weather? Depending on your location – or more specifically, that of your garden – you may have experienced frost damage to your roses and tender young plants recently. Keep an eye on your roses: If you see that frost has actually killed new growth that came out after pruning, you may need to re-prune, making your cuts just above the next outward-facing bud down the cane.
The thing is, even gardens in the same general vicinity may have different effects due to their prevailing micro-climates. The next few days of March wil...
