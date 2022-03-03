Local family raises awareness for birth defect

Wake Forest, NC – Fallbrook residents Francesca and Gabriel Garcia learned of congenital diaphragmatic hernia after their daughter, Francesca Garcia (named after her mother), was born. Francesca and Gabriel share their daughter's journey with CDH to promote awareness of the condition.

CDH is a birth defect that affects over 52,000 children worldwide every year. During gestation, the diaphragm fails to fully form, often allowing abdominal organs to reach the chest cavity and restrict lung growth. There is a 50% chance of survival with CDH and the cause is still unknown.

The Garcia fami...