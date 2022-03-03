Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Local family raises awareness for birth defect

 
Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:14pm

Francesca Garcia, left, enjoys a boat tour with her father, Gabriel and her brother, Jovanni.

Wake Forest, NC – Fallbrook residents Francesca and Gabriel Garcia learned of congenital diaphragmatic hernia after their daughter, Francesca Garcia (named after her mother), was born. Francesca and Gabriel share their daughter's journey with CDH to promote awareness of the condition.

CDH is a birth defect that affects over 52,000 children worldwide every year. During gestation, the diaphragm fails to fully form, often allowing abdominal organs to reach the chest cavity and restrict lung growth. There is a 50% chance of survival with CDH and the cause is still unknown.

The Garcia fami...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

