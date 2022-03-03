Three metrics to know if exercise is working

Repetitions are a reliable metric by which to measure exercise progress as.the more repetitions individuals can do without straining, the stronger their muscles are becoming.

FALLBROOK – Obstacles are bound to appear as individuals embark on the road to getting healthier. Such obstacles come in many different forms, but one hurdle many individuals encounter is doubts about the effectiveness of their workout regimens.

Everyone would love to reap instant rewards from exercise, and immediate gratification is not necessarily elusive. For example, individuals who begin exercising may find their energy levels and attitudes have improved after their first workout.

However, individuals who are exercising to lose weight may be discouraged if the scale doesn't immediat...