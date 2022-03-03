Wings of Change offers upcoming events

FALLBROOK – Wings of Change, a local butterfly preservation nonprofit, will be participating at the Fallbrook Farmers Market Saturday, March 12, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Butterfly of the Month for March is the Cabbage White. Visit the booth for coloring pages and adopt a "sprout." The “Adopt a Sprout” program is an ongoing effort to give away free butterfly host plants, with over 1,000 adoptions so far this year.

Wings of Change will also be at the Brick n Barn, the historic Betty Crocker Estate located in Valley Center, March 18-20, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A Butterfly Workshop will be held Sunday, March 20, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visitors can enjoy a walk around the property with a guided tour (identifying historic landmarks including 2,000 year old Indian grinding stones, a dairy farm from the 1920's, and good and bad weeds and more). The tour will be followed with a class on the how to’s of creating a beautiful backyard butterfly sanctuary. Tickets can be purchased by calling 760-651-2635.

For more information about the Wings of Change visit WingsofChange.Us.

Submitted by Wings of Change.