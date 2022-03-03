Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California Mask Mandate ending for indoor schools Friday March 11; everywhere else on Tuesday, March 1

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:13pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) – California will lift its requirement that students and staff wear masks indoors at schools at 11:59 p.m. March 11, making face coverings "strongly recommended'' but not mandated, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today, Feb. 28.

As of Tuesday, March 1, meanwhile, the state will also lift its requirement that unvaccinated people wear masks in most indoor settings, but masks will be "strongly recommended'' for everyone indoors. Masks will also continue to be required for everyone at settings including health-care facilities, transit centers, airports, aboard public transit, in c...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021