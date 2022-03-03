California Mask Mandate ending for indoor schools Friday March 11; everywhere else on Tuesday, March 1

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – California will lift its requirement that students and staff wear masks indoors at schools at 11:59 p.m. March 11, making face coverings "strongly recommended'' but not mandated, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today, Feb. 28.

As of Tuesday, March 1, meanwhile, the state will also lift its requirement that unvaccinated people wear masks in most indoor settings, but masks will be "strongly recommended'' for everyone indoors. Masks will also continue to be required for everyone at settings including health-care facilities, transit centers, airports, aboard public transit, in c...