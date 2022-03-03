DAR Monserate Chapter cleans veterans headstones

FALLBROOK – On a sunny Sunday, Feb. 13, the Monserate Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution and friends gathered to assist Suzanne Lemoine, regent, in cleaning veterans' headstones, for completion of her DAR Horizon Course Capstone Project. Nine members came together to prep and clean the marble and other headstones with the D2 biological cleaning product. At least 25 headstones were cleaned.

In preparing to clean with the D2 product, all members viewed a YouTube video on how to restore a veteran's headstone using the D2 product. They were able to leave the D2 product on the he...