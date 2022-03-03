Fallbrook Blanket Project supports Bark in the Park

Saige Hoey, secretary of the Fallbrook Dog Park Committee, holding JoJo and Erika Berry, assistant, are displaying one of the blankets donated by the Fallbrook Blanket Project. Some

FALLBROOK – Bark in the Park is a one day event being held this year Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Live Oak Park. It is a day filled with all things dog related, as well as food, contests, demonstrations, raffles, silent auctions, and local vendors. It is a great way to meet fellow dog lovers in the community, while raising money for our local off leash dog park at Live Oak Park.

Bark in the Park is organized by the Fallbrook Dog Park Committee, a grassroots 501c3 nonprofit created to fund and maintain our off-leash dog parks for the enjoyment of the Fallbrook community....