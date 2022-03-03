Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Blanket Project supports Bark in the Park

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:12pm

Saige Hoey, secretary of the Fallbrook Dog Park Committee, holding JoJo and Erika Berry, assistant, are displaying one of the blankets donated by the Fallbrook Blanket Project. Some

FALLBROOK – Bark in the Park is a one day event being held this year Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Live Oak Park. It is a day filled with all things dog related, as well as food, contests, demonstrations, raffles, silent auctions, and local vendors. It is a great way to meet fellow dog lovers in the community, while raising money for our local off leash dog park at Live Oak Park.

Bark in the Park is organized by the Fallbrook Dog Park Committee, a grassroots 501c3 nonprofit created to fund and maintain our off-leash dog parks for the enjoyment of the Fallbrook community....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/05/2022 13:14