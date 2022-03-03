FCPG to initiate hybrid meetings

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group will meet both in person and virtually starting March 21.

A 14-0 planning group vote Feb. 21, with Tom Harrington absent, approved the hybrid format. The in-person attendance will be at the Fallbrook Public Utility District board room.

"We decided we were going back to a hybrid meeting for the general planning group meeting, " said planning group chair Eileen Delaney. "We're still going to continue virtual meetings for our committees."

Some planning group members have expressed a preference for in-person meetings whil...