FCPG to initiate hybrid meetings

Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:12pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Fallbrook Community Planning Group will meet both in person and virtually starting March 21.
A 14-0 planning group vote Feb. 21, with Tom Harrington absent, approved the hybrid format. The in-person attendance will be at the Fallbrook Public Utility District board room.
"We decided we were going back to a hybrid meeting for the general planning group meeting, " said planning group chair Eileen Delaney. "We're still going to continue virtual meetings for our committees."
Some planning group members have expressed a preference for in-person meetings whil...
