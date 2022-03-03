Financial Focus: Financial advisors can help reduce anxiety
Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:14pm
FALLBROOK – The long-running coronavirus pandemic has fueled a lot of anxieties – including financial ones. But some people have had far fewer worries than others.
Consider this: Among those investors who work with a financial advisor, 84% said that doing so gave them a greater sense of comfort about their finances during the pandemic, according to a survey from Age Wave and Edward Jones.
Of course, many people experience investment-related fears even without a global health crisis, and that’s probably not surprising, given the periodic volatility of the financial markets. But financi...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)