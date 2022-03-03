FUHSD deals with mask mandate, teacher's death, school assessments

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s notice that COVID-19 mask mandates for students in California would be lifted effective March 12, Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez of the Fallbrook Union High School District announced at the Feb. 28 school board meeting that the district would not impose its own requirement for masks.

The governor made the announcement earlier that day and the superintendent said it wasn’t clear if teachers and staff would also be able to go without masks. And though students would no longer be required to wear masks, Garza-Gonzal...