Gun ownership: Sales booming, rangemaster explains common 'love of shooting' outdoors

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Gun sales, shooting at one of the two local ranges, and conceal carry permits are booming in the region.

"More people have seen the necessity to have a weapon – or weapons – since the presidential election, BLM and Covid," said Tony Williams, manager of Fallbrook Guns & Ammo.

"It's a crazy industry now because there are a lot of novices, mostly for self-defense and protection," he explained during an interview at the store. "A lot of this came after the BLM riots and the defund the police movement. It's picked up again with the recent increas...