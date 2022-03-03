Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Gun ownership: Sales booming, rangemaster explains common 'love of shooting' outdoors

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:12pm

Pala Shooting Range has the longest public shooting range in Southern California. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Gun sales, shooting at one of the two local ranges, and conceal carry permits are booming in the region.

"More people have seen the necessity to have a weapon – or weapons – since the presidential election, BLM and Covid," said Tony Williams, manager of Fallbrook Guns & Ammo.

"It's a crazy industry now because there are a lot of novices, mostly for self-defense and protection," he explained during an interview at the store. "A lot of this came after the BLM riots and the defund the police movement. It's picked up again with the recent increas...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/05/2022 12:37