Loge chosen as Fallbrook CPG secretary
Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:13pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Jim Loge has become the new secretary of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group.
Loge replaces Ross Pike who was part of the 14-0 vote Feb. 21 to select Loge as the secretary. Tom Harrington was absent.
"It may have been an invalid vote having co-secretaries," said planning group chair Eileen Delaney. "Our bylaws do not allow for that."
Pike had been chosen as secretary, and a decision to split the duties led to the choice of Loge to handle some of those.
"Ross said he would resign as secretary, " Delaney said.
The item had been on the Feb. 21 agenda....
