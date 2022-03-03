Loge chosen as Fallbrook CPG secretary

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Jim Loge has become the new secretary of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group.

Loge replaces Ross Pike who was part of the 14-0 vote Feb. 21 to select Loge as the secretary. Tom Harrington was absent.

"It may have been an invalid vote having co-secretaries," said planning group chair Eileen Delaney. "Our bylaws do not allow for that."

Pike had been chosen as secretary, and a decision to split the duties led to the choice of Loge to handle some of those.

"Ross said he would resign as secretary, " Delaney said.

The item had been on the Feb. 21 agenda....