Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Loge chosen as Fallbrook CPG secretary

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:13pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Jim Loge has become the new secretary of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group.

Loge replaces Ross Pike who was part of the 14-0 vote Feb. 21 to select Loge as the secretary. Tom Harrington was absent.

"It may have been an invalid vote having co-secretaries," said planning group chair Eileen Delaney. "Our bylaws do not allow for that."

Pike had been chosen as secretary, and a decision to split the duties led to the choice of Loge to handle some of those.

"Ross said he would resign as secretary, " Delaney said.

The item had been on the Feb. 21 agenda....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/05/2022 12:02