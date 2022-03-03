Postcards go out to registered voters

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

The Registrar of Voters has mailed over 1.9 million postcards to registered voters in San Diego County informing them of their voting options for the June 7 Gubernatorial Primary Election.

This will be the first countywide election conducted under the Voter’s Choice Act. Under the act, every active registered voter will automatically receive a ballot in the mail and will have three options for returning that ballot: by mail, to one of the Registrar’s secure ballot drop box locations, or at any vote center in the county. Ballots wi...