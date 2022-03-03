Winter Haven Road closed after car collides with power pole

At 3:39 p.m. this afternoon, Friday, March 4, a single vehicle collided with a pole on Winter Haven Road in Fallbrook. The light pole with live wires is reported to be on top of the Ford vehicle with its air bags deployed. The driver is out of the vehicle. He was reported to have said that his brake locked up. North County Fire has closed the road at Winter Haven and Harvest Vista as well as Hill near Brooke Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

...