Who's the real enemy?

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

Tensions in the United States feel like they’re at an all-time high. Social media only exacerbates the problem. If you spend five minutes on Twitter or Facebook, you’ll see a chasm of divisiveness, but the next time you see an argument breaking out, think about who’s causing it. Is it Republicans versus Democrats? Anti-vax versus pro-vaccine? Or is it a foreign enemy that’s main goal is to create division in this country?

On May 21, 2016, a Facebook page named Heart of Texas organized a rally at the Islamic Da’wah Center in Houston titled “Stop Islamization of Texas.” The account paid to promote the event, which was viewed by about 12,000 people. Another Facebook page named United Muslims of America organized a counterprotest for the same day titled “Save Islamic Knowledge Rally.” The page was set up to look like a nonprofit and their ad was seen by nearly 3,000 people in Houston. An event like this could be looked at as another example of rising tensions in America. Except for the fact, none of the people who organized the event were Americans, nor did they live in the U.S. Instead, they were created by Russian trolling farms in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Relevant Magazine, which is a Christian publication, recently revealed a leaked government report that found 19 of the top 20 Facebook pages for Christians are run by Eastern European troll farms. All of which want to promote outrageous content with the goal of dividing friends, families, and neighbors.

The lesson from all of this? We are all Americans; we want what’s best for our country. The next time you see a clash on social media, take a second and think, who really posted this and what’s their real goal?