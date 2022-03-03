Barnett appointed executive director and CEO of Casa de Amparo

Barnett brings over 30 years of public service experience as retired San Diego County Undersheriff to Casa de Amparo

SAN MARCOS – Casa de Amparo, a leading nonprofit in treating and preventing child abuse and neglect in San Diego County and beyond, has appointed Mike Barnett as executive director and CEO.

Barnett comes to Casa de Amparo with more than 30 years of professional experience in the public and private sectors. As Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Barnett will oversee all aspects of Casa de Amparo's programs, services, and administration. Barnett will work with Casa de Amparo's Board of Directors and staff to lead the organization's strategic initiatives to help abused and negle...