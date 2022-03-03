County opens applications for mini home-kitchen restaurants
Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office
The first aspiring chefs looking to turn their homes or apartments into mini-restaurants gathered at the County Operations Center Feb. 25 as the county officially opened its application process for “Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations.”
County supervisors unanimously approved a two-year, temporary authorization in January to let people countywide operate mini-restaurants out of their homes serving up to 30 in-person, take-out or delivery meals a day, with a maximum of 60 a week.
County Department of Environmental Health and Q...
