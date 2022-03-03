Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County opens applications for mini home-kitchen restaurants

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:34pm



Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

The first aspiring chefs looking to turn their homes or apartments into mini-restaurants gathered at the County Operations Center Feb. 25 as the county officially opened its application process for “Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations.”

County supervisors unanimously approved a two-year, temporary authorization in January to let people countywide operate mini-restaurants out of their homes serving up to 30 in-person, take-out or delivery meals a day, with a maximum of 60 a week.

County Department of Environmental Health and Q...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021