San Diego County shows solidarity with Ukraine

SAN DIEGO – The County Administration Building in downtown San Diego lit up at sunset Saturday night in blue and yellow colors demonstrating the county's solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Shane Harris, the president of the People's Association of Justice Advocates, asked the county's chief administrative officer to conduct the lighting.

"The lighting at our County Administration Building has always been a symbolic way for our county to stand in solidarity on important causes like this near and far,'' Harris said. "It is important that our county sy...