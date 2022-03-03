Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

San Diego County shows solidarity with Ukraine

 
Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:33pm

The San Diego County Administration Building lit up Saturday night in blue and yellow to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO – The County Administration Building in downtown San Diego lit up at sunset Saturday night in blue and yellow colors demonstrating the county's solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Shane Harris, the president of the People's Association of Justice Advocates, asked the county's chief administrative officer to conduct the lighting.

"The lighting at our County Administration Building has always been a symbolic way for our county to stand in solidarity on important causes like this near and far,'' Harris said. "It is important that our county sy...



