Temecula Theatre Talk: 'James and the Giant Peach'

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Sixty-one kids bowed to the standing ovation from the capacity crowd at the Bob Burton Theater, in Fallbrook, Sunday Feb. 27. The audience hooted and whistled approval as the cast took its final curtain call at the finale of "James and the Giant Peach."

Written by the acclaimed children's author Roald Dahl, "James and the Giant Peach" is one of his early works although it was preceded by "Boy" which supposedly chronicles his unhappy years at boarding school. Other familiar works include "BFG," "Matilda," and "Charlie and the Chocolate...