Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Temecula Theatre Talk: 'James and the Giant Peach'

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:41pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

"James and the Giant Peach" opens Sunday, Feb. 27, to a full-capacity audience at the Bob Burton Theater.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Sixty-one kids bowed to the standing ovation from the capacity crowd at the Bob Burton Theater, in Fallbrook, Sunday Feb. 27. The audience hooted and whistled approval as the cast took its final curtain call at the finale of "James and the Giant Peach."

Written by the acclaimed children's author Roald Dahl, "James and the Giant Peach" is one of his early works although it was preceded by "Boy" which supposedly chronicles his unhappy years at boarding school. Other familiar works include "BFG," "Matilda," and "Charlie and the Chocolate...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/05/2022 11:58