Four Warriors place at CIF divisional meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The CIF Division II boys wrestling championship meet was held Feb. 12 at Alliant University in San Diego, and four Fallbrook wrestlers placed.

Ethan Aguila placed third in the 154-pound bracket; Nick Brockson was the fourth-place 108-pound wrestler; Xavier Pacheco ended the meet sixth in the 115-pound division, and Marco Arias Jr. took eighth place among 140-pound matmen.

“Those four guys performed really well,” said Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera.

Two of Fallbrook’s wrestlers missed the Feb. 12 meet to attend the funeral of Fallbrook High School se...