Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Four Warriors place at CIF divisional meet

 
Last updated 3/4/2022 at 7:26pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The CIF Division II boys wrestling championship meet was held Feb. 12 at Alliant University in San Diego, and four Fallbrook wrestlers placed.

Ethan Aguila placed third in the 154-pound bracket; Nick Brockson was the fourth-place 108-pound wrestler; Xavier Pacheco ended the meet sixth in the 115-pound division, and Marco Arias Jr. took eighth place among 140-pound matmen.

“Those four guys performed really well,” said Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera.

Two of Fallbrook’s wrestlers missed the Feb. 12 meet to attend the funeral of Fallbrook High School se...



