Bedard named to dean's list at Biola University

LA MIRADA, Calif. – Noah Bedard was named to Biola University's dean's list for academic excellence.

Bedard, a Fallbrook resident and political science major, was one of nearly 1,800 students who were named to the dean's list in fall 2021. Biola students are placed on the dean's list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

"Inclusion in Biola University's Dean's List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement and in...