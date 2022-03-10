Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Knights of Columbus

FALLBROOK – The Knight of Columbus Council 7069 of St. Peter’s Catholic Community presents its 18th annual St. Patrick's Day Dinner Dance Saturday, March 12, at the parish hall, 450 S. Stage Coach Lane.

All are invited to come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a corned beef and cabbage dinner which includes boiled potatoes and carrots followed by cake and coffee. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; an Irish dance troupe will perform a 40-minute show at 6 p.m. and Kevin Moyles and the Shamrockers will play so everyone can dance their best Irish jig on the dance floor.

Free door prizes will be given away totaling more than $1,000.

Mention the Village News and get a discounted price of $35 a ticket at the door.

Submitted by Knights of Columbus Council 7069.