Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chorale begins rehearsals for spring season

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/11/2022 at 1:30pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale members begin rehearsing for their 2022 spring season Tuesday, March 15. They will open with a fundraiser dinner show called Fallbrook Joe, Saturday, May 7. It is a fun musical story about the Caboose on Main Street. The tickets include delicious food and much fun, and will be available for sale at the end of March at fallbrookchorale.org, from Chorale members and at Major Market.

The fundraiser will take place at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook. Next up is their spring concert June 18, so save the date. More information will be available soon.

The chorale welcomes new members to join them for rehearsal Tuesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chorale.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/14/2022 09:09