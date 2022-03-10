Chorale begins rehearsals for spring season

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale members begin rehearsing for their 2022 spring season Tuesday, March 15. They will open with a fundraiser dinner show called Fallbrook Joe, Saturday, May 7. It is a fun musical story about the Caboose on Main Street. The tickets include delicious food and much fun, and will be available for sale at the end of March at fallbrookchorale.org, from Chorale members and at Major Market.

The fundraiser will take place at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook. Next up is their spring concert June 18, so save the date. More information will be available soon.

The chorale welcomes new members to join them for rehearsal Tuesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chorale.