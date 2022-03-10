FG&MS's annual Rough 'N' Cut is March 13

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society proudly presents its annual Rough N’ Cut March 13, 1-4 p.m. With free parking and admission, this exciting and illuminating event is not to be missed.

Dive into the world of rough rocks with local miners and gem experts. Everyone is welcome to shop for rough stones, yard rocks, lapidary materials, slabs, mineral specimens, crystals, gemstones, and much more will be on sale. Silent auctions will continue throughout the event at 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m.

The FG&MS world class museum will be open 11a.m. to 4 p.m., and a team of friendly volunteers will be onsite to answer any geology questions. Come and meet the museum curator from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. All children visiting the museum will receive a free tumbled rock.

The FG&MS museum is at 123 W. Alvarado Street, between Main Avenue and Mission Road.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.