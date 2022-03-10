Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FG&MS's annual Rough 'N' Cut is March 13

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/11/2022 at 1:28pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society proudly presents its annual Rough N’ Cut March 13, 1-4 p.m. With free parking and admission, this exciting and illuminating event is not to be missed.

Dive into the world of rough rocks with local miners and gem experts. Everyone is welcome to shop for rough stones, yard rocks, lapidary materials, slabs, mineral specimens, crystals, gemstones, and much more will be on sale. Silent auctions will continue throughout the event at 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m.

The FG&MS world class museum will be open 11a.m. to 4 p.m., and a team of friendly volunteers will be onsite to answer any geology questions. Come and meet the museum curator from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. All children visiting the museum will receive a free tumbled rock.

The FG&MS museum is at 123 W. Alvarado Street, between Main Avenue and Mission Road.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/14/2022 08:36