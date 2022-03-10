Four inspiring kitchen upgrades trending now

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

For many households, the kitchen tends to be one of the most-used spaces in the home.

It's where you cook, entertain and have family dinner. And even when it's not mealtime, the kitchen often becomes a gathering place for snacking, doing homework and spending time together.

Does your current kitchen live up to your expectations and meet your needs? If not, it's time for a few upgrades. For inspiration, take a look at these trending renovation and remodeling projects.

1. Mix open shelving with functional hidden storage. Open shelving is big these day...