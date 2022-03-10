Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUESD test scores higher on mid-year report

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/11/2022 at 11:30am



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Despite students missing in-person learning much of the prior school year, STAR testing scores improved in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District according to a progress report presented at the Feb. 28 school board meeting.

The report, based on the district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan, is likely a “first-time, one-time” state mandated assessment. The annual report will still be required at the end of the school year. This mid-year assessment was to help evaluate the impact COVID-19 has had on learning.

Superintendent Candace...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/14/2022 09:24