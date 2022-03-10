Jimenez, Fluck, Gallegos and Sim honored as Students of the Month

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

The Fallbrook Union High School District honored its latest set of Students of the Month March 3 at North Coast Church. The honorees were Jenny Jimenez of Oasis and Fallbrook High students Dawson Fluck, Damon Gallegos and Nolan Sim.

FUHS Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez started off the ceremony with an update on what's been going on at the high school. She said that during the pandemic when everything was shut down, her advisory council held a meeting in 2019 and Gallegos showed up. They talked about how to reinvent normal. For her it was in gardening...