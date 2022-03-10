Learn to fly radio controlled aircraft for free

FALLBROOK – The Palomar Radio Control Flyers are hosting free flight lessons on Mondays from 5 p.m. until sunset. (Weather permitting during daylight savings time, March 14 to Aug. 1.)

Anyone interested can register for lessons at http://www.palomarrcflyers.com. The club provides the airplanes, so, if someone is not sure they want to get into the hobby, they don't need to spend their money on an airplane now. Club members will train them on their planes.

Palomar Radio Control Flyers is located close to the intersection of I-15 and Route 76 (Pala Road) in Fallbrook. From Interstate 15 go east on Pala Road approximately a quarter mile to Pankey Road and turn north onto the dirt road to the field.

If anyone has ever considered becoming an RC pilot, this is their opportunity to learn more about this engaging hobby.

Submitted by the Palomar Radio Control Flyers.