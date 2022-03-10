Three selected as 'Fallbrook's Finest'

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez, superintendent of the Fallbrook Union High School District, announced three individuals as "Fallbrook's Finest" for February at the school board meeting on Feb. 24.

Angela Goode is the payroll/benefits technician for the district. "Angie, as she is commonly known by all, treats everyone with respect and graciousness and answers questions thoroughly and patiently," the superintendent said. "She works relentlessly to ensure that employees are paid accurately and on time. Angie goes above and beyond to ensure that work is accurate....