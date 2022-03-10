Tips for negotiating with contractors

FALLBROOK – Spring is the season for fixing up a home. Homeowners who aren't interested in doing the work themselves turn to contractors to ensure the job is done not only to code, but on time and efficiently.

After receiving an initial estimate from a contractor, homeowners may wonder if there is any additional wiggle room in contractors' costs. Certain contractors are willing to negotiate while others are firm in their prices. However, learning the basics of negotiation can put homeowners in position to save money on dream renovations.

Do your homework

Getting the best price typically r...