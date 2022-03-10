Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Junior artists can compete in 'Art of the Avocado' contest

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/11/2022 at 1:27pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Winners in the Pre-K – First grade category include, from left, Lily, David and Cash.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Propane Gas Company is seeking junior artists to create an "avocado" masterpiece for the upcoming "Junior Art of the Avocado" art competition.

The junior art competition is open to Pre-K through Eighth grad students. Awards in the form of gift cards will be given in each age category. The registration/permission email must originate from the parent/guardian. Deadline to register is March 22.

Rules and entry form can be picked up from Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office, The Gallery – FAA and The Green Art House.

Artwork is to be...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/14/2022 08:46