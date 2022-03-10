Junior artists can compete in 'Art of the Avocado' contest
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Propane Gas Company is seeking junior artists to create an "avocado" masterpiece for the upcoming "Junior Art of the Avocado" art competition.
The junior art competition is open to Pre-K through Eighth grad students. Awards in the form of gift cards will be given in each age category. The registration/permission email must originate from the parent/guardian. Deadline to register is March 22.
Rules and entry form can be picked up from Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office, The Gallery – FAA and The Green Art House.
Artwork is to be...
