Experts team up to reach youth about dangers of drug abuse
Parents, community are essential to communicate threats to children as young as 8
Last updated 3/11/2022 at 11:46am
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Whether speaking to a crowded high school auditorium of students or the single parent who attended a March 1 community meeting, Rockwell "Rocky" Herron has a clear message about the current threats of vaping, drinking and drug abuse. It's a life or death matter.
Fentanyl or another drug. Now, he's taking the message of the threat of these addictions to both schools and parents through a program of the San Diego County Office of Education.
The former agent of the DEA now calls himself an agent of change. He's done hundreds of DEA presentations throug...
