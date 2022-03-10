Experts team up to reach youth about dangers of drug abuse

Parents, community are essential to communicate threats to children as young as 8

Leading a discussion about the effects of vaping, drinking and drug abuse are, from left, Cindy Cipriani, Rockwell "Rocky" Herron, Kelly McKaye, Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez, Lt. Aldo Hernandez, Edith Sanchez Cruz, James Fontaine and Eddie Jones. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Whether speaking to a crowded high school auditorium of students or the single parent who attended a March 1 community meeting, Rockwell "Rocky" Herron has a clear message about the current threats of vaping, drinking and drug abuse. It's a life or death matter.

Fentanyl or another drug. Now, he's taking the message of the threat of these addictions to both schools and parents through a program of the San Diego County Office of Education.

The former agent of the DEA now calls himself an agent of change. He's done hundreds of DEA presentations throug...