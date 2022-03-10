Mobile crisis response teams successfully operating countywide

Billboards like this one can be seen on freeways and streets throughout the region. Village News/Courtesy photo

José A. Álvarez

County of San Diego Communications Office

County of San Diego officials and community partners announced Feb. 28 the early results and the launch of a broad, public awareness campaign for a program providing a specialized response to people experiencing a mental health, drug or alcohol-related crisis.

Since the Mobile Crisis Response Teams began services in January 2021, the non-law enforcement program has responded to 672 referrals and successfully linked over 110 people to treatment services. Forty-seven percent of referrals have resulted in people being able to access...