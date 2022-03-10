Parkinson's Support Group meeting to feature sculptor Jim Helms

FALLBROOK – The monthly Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group meeting will be held Friday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fallbrook Regional Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

Fallbrook has an amazing number of highly-regarded professional people, artisans and community service providers. Guest speakers at the meeting will be Jim Helms and his wife, Victoria, who are dynamic members of the Fallbrook community and the Parkinson's Support group. His talk is titled ""Follow Your Passion from Dentist to Sculptor." Hear about how these are not just mere interests, they are his passio...