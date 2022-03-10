Red Cross honors community heroes during annual Red Cross Month celebration in March

Celebrate by donating on Red Cross Giving Day, March 23; giving blood; or volunteering

SAN DIEGO – Disasters don’t take a break and neither does the work of the American Red Cross. Every day, the Red Cross delivers comfort and care to communities across San Diego and Imperial Counties by responding to disasters, collecting lifesaving blood and supporting our military families.

In March, the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties is honoring the people who make its mission possible every day during its annual Red Cross Month celebration – a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cr...