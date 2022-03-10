Treasurer-Tax Collector updates investment policy to consider ESG investments

Updated investment policy prohibits County from investing in securities in the fossil fuel industry

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister joins the growing movement by government agencies to consider environmental, social and governance factors when investing public funds. The San Diego County Investment Pool, which reached $13.58 billion in January reviews its investment policy annually and updates it as needed.

This year’s update will consider ESG practices when evaluating securities aimed at maintaining or improving financial performance while promot...