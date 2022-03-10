40-megawatt battery storage project moves forward on E. Mission property

Construction of the AES Fluence Fallbrook Battery Energy Storage System is going on near East Mission Road. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Village News Staff

There have been questions from residents on social media lately wondering what is being built in the 1400 block of East Mission Road. The project can be seen from the road as you drive west of Stage Coach Lane.

The answer is a 40-megawatt battery storage facility, built by AES Energy Storage which is the largest battery storage facility in the San Diego region. The county's Planning Commission approved the project on June 26, 2020, according to a Village News story in July 2020.

Under state law, an electricity company must deploy energy storage as part of its system. Ba...